Marty Carnahan and Jason Kramlich combined for eight innings of three-run ball, Seth Lucero homered and the Tommyknockers beat the Big Sticks 6-3 on Friday night in Butte.

Dylan Wilhelm notched his 13th save for Mining City, and the Tommyknockers improved to 15-11 for the second half of the season, pulling them into second place in the Expedition League's Lewis Division. 

Lucero's homer was a two-run shot, and Justin Greene went 2-for-3 with a run scored.

The Big Sticks and Tommyknockers are back at it Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at 3 Legends.

