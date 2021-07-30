Marty Carnahan and Jason Kramlich combined for eight innings of three-run ball, Seth Lucero homered and the Tommyknockers beat the Big Sticks 6-3 on Friday night in Butte.
Dylan Wilhelm notched his 13th save for Mining City, and the Tommyknockers improved to 15-11 for the second half of the season, pulling them into second place in the Expedition League's Lewis Division.
Lucero's homer was a two-run shot, and Justin Greene went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
The Big Sticks and Tommyknockers are back at it Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at 3 Legends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.