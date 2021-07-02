BUTTE — Jake Mastillo was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Judah Wilbur went 2-for-4 with a run scored, Cole Newgaard knocked in three runs, Dylan Wilhelm notched his third save in four nights and the Tommyknockers won their fourth consecutive game.
During the 6-4 Mining City victory over the Badlands Big Sticks, Connor Phelan picked up the win with four innings of relief. He pitched the fourth through seventh innings, surrendering three runs and scattering six hits.
The Tommyknockers and Big Sticks are at it again Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.