BUTTE — Jake Mastillo was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Judah Wilbur went 2-for-4 with a run scored, Cole Newgaard knocked in three runs, Dylan Wilhelm notched his third save in four nights and the Tommyknockers won their fourth consecutive game. 

During the 6-4 Mining City victory over the Badlands Big Sticks, Connor Phelan picked up the win with four innings of relief. He pitched the fourth through seventh innings, surrendering three runs and scattering six hits. 

The Tommyknockers and Big Sticks are at it again Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

