BUTTE — With smoke from nearby wildfires filling the air around 3 Legends Stadium, the Tommyknockers ended their first homestand without former manager Tom Carty with a 4-3 loss against Spearfish on Thursday.
According to general manager Dane Wagner, the team has appeared more cohesive without Carty, whose departure occurred under the radar last week.
"He got a promotion with his job at LIU where they needed him to do more out there," Wagner said. "But typically when that happens, they're allowed to finish their summer obligation first. I'm not sure if he wasn't enjoying it or what."
The Tommyknockers were 8-5 in the season's second half going into Thursday's game, tied with Souris Valley. The team is in third place overall with just over three weeks remaining in the regular season.
Brandon Cowan has been with the team since the beginning of the season and has replaced Tom Carty as manager. While Cowan did not expect to be field manager, he said he is happy for the experience.
"It's a different feeling having the responsibilities of a head manager, dealing with travel and making sure players get to where they need to be at the right time," Cowan said. "It's definitely a transition but I've liked it so far."
Cowan pitched at Lincoln Memorial University from 2010 to 2013. He played independent league baseball until 2015 and lives in Portland during the Tommyknockers' off-season.
When evaluating the team's first half performance, Cowan said batting was a clear strength. The diligent pitching coach said consistency in the rotation and fielding was key for the team to improve going forward.
"We hit well to begin the season, our offense was tops in the league. I think the hard part was finding consistency in hitting, pitching and fielding," Cowan said. "One game we would do one of the three, others we'd do two. We were just inconsistent."
But batting appeared to be an issue for the Tommyknockers through the first four innings of Thursday's game. They were held scoreless until a rally in the fifth inning, ignited by back-to-back RBI doubles for Matt Morgan and Seth Lucero.
After giving up four runs, Marty Carnahan was relieved of his pitching duties by Jason Cramlich in the sixth inning. Cramlich pitched two shutout innings before getting pulled in the eighth.
"We didn't have anything specific to work on tonight, just looking for some consistent play," Cowan said. "It's a long season but everyone's holding up pretty well so far."
Vinny Antinori hit a seventh-inning home run to reduce the Sasquatch lead to 4-3. After the lead-off batter was walked in the top of the ninth, Connor Phelan came in to pitch for the Tommyknockers and did not allow a run.
Unfortunately for the Tommyknockers, they were not able to score in the ninth inning either. Spearfish's Riley Moran received a win and Mining City's Marty Carnahan received a loss.
The Tommyknockers will get a break from the baseball field Monday through Wednesday for the All-Star break, a break that is much needed according to Cowan.
"Everyone's ready to get away for a little bit, have a nice, three-day vacation," Cowan said. "They need to get their bodies well-rested."
