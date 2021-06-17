BUTTE — It was a forgettable night at 3 Legends. The Mining City Tommyknockers (13-7) fell 19-4 to the Spearfish Sasquatch on Thursday night.
Nick Hansen went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored, Jack Walker had four RBIs but it wasn't enough, as the Tommyknockers fell into a first-place tie in the Lewis Division with the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.
Hunter Runion picked up the win for the Sasquatch after pitching seven innings of four-run ball.
The Tommyknockers host the Horseheads on Friday night at 7:05.
