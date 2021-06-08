BUTTE — Riding a two-game winning streak, the Mining City Tommyknockers have climbed to first place in the Expedition League's Lewis Division. Infielder Seth Lucero, who suffered a leg injury last week, said he cannot wait to get back on the field to help his team.
Lucero, originally from Arvada, Colorado, played his sophomore collegiate season with Dawson Community College before joining the Tommyknockers. He played four games with the Tommyknockers before the injury.
"I've been the lead-off spot guy, I try to get things going," Lucero said. "I swap between third, short and second. I think we're doing really well collectively."
Last week in a game against Casper, Lucero was hit by a pitch on the back of his leg. After receiving an X-ray, he was told he had a chipped bone that would keep him off the field for at least a week. He is expected to return at some point this week.
Lucero said contact hitting and avoiding strikeouts are his two biggest strengths, while he wants to improve on the base paths with the Tommyknockers. Lucero sported an impressive .430 batting average with Dawson last season.
"I want to work on stealing bases, it's never been my strong suit," Lucero said. "I really want to work on that."
Dawson Community College hired a new head baseball coach in Sean Repay this season, and Lucero joined shortly after. Lucero said that he enjoyed starting something new with a new coach, and he did the same when he joined the Tommyknockers.
Lucero had to get acclimated to living in Glendive after leaving his hometown of Arvada, a city of over 100,000 in the Denver metropolitan area. This may have helped the transition to Butte, as he had already experienced life in Montana.
"Glendive is definitely a pretty small town, it's a lot smaller than where I'm from. But it helped me adjust to Butte," Lucero said. "Butte is bigger than Glendive and it's been a fun change, but both places have great people."
Despite having to adapt to a new city, Lucero said he has started to feel at home. He said he has enjoyed Butte so far, mostly due to the culture, history and generous host family he stays with.
Lucero also said team chemistry has been high. With players who had never played together before, the team has come together nicely and he has formed meaningful friendships.
"I think we're doing well. Being a team of guys that haven't played together or met each other before, we're really clicking quick," Lucero said. "I love it and have a great host family. It's a really fun town and I'm loving it."
The Tommyknockers are on the road with a series against Canyon County and a series against Casper up next. The Tommyknockers, who currently hold a 7-2 record, return to Butte on June 15 for a series against the Spearfish Sasquatch.
