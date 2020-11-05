BUTTE – Butte native Liam Sommer is the second player to sign with the new Mining City Tommyknockers wood-bat baseball team.
Sommer, a Butte High graduate who pitched for the Miners and Muckers, is at the University of Mary in North Dakota currently. Before transferring to Mary, he played a season at Lake Region (N.D.) College, where he finished 13th in the country and second in the MonDak Conference in strikeouts per nine innings and set a record for strikeouts in a season.
In eight starts, Sommer posted a 3-3 record. He pitched 35.1 innings, with an earned-run average of 6.62.
Sommer averaged 13.25 strikeouts per nine innings, which ranked second in the MonDak and was 13th in the nation among junior college pitchers.
“He will be a strong right-handed addition to our staff, bringing a solid fastball and quality off-speed," Tommyknockers manager Tom Carty said. "He has continued to improve his velo and over strength at the University of Mary. He will also be the first native Butte player in the roster which is a great help for our team.”
