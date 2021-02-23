BUTTE — The Tommyknockers solidified their closer role with the signing of Jason Kramlich, according to a Monday night press release.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder from Littleton, Colorado, currently plays for Northeastern Junior College. This season he notched a three-inning save against Arizona Western. In five appearances last season, he allowed no earned runs.

"First and for most, I would like to give a huge thank you to Tom Carty for giving me this opportunity," Kramlich said in the release from the Butte baseball club. "I am beyond excited to play in Butte this summer. I can't wait to give the fans entertainment all summer long and bring a championship to Butte."

