BUTTE — The Tommyknockers announced Thursday the addition of an infielder and pitcher to their roster.

Seth Lucero, a native of Denver, plays juco ball at Dawson Community College in Glendive and is a two-way player. In addition to playing infield, he can eat up innings on the mound.

At the plate for Dawson, he is currently batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .353. 

"I am extremely excited to be a part of bringing summer ball to the town of Butte," Lucero said in a press release. "We are fortunate to be able to play this summer with everything going on. I can't wait to get out there and play in front of all the amazing fans and get on that field with my teammates!"

