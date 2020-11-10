BUTTE – Left-handed pitcher Kyle Wellman of Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas, is the third player to sign with the Mining City Tommyknockers Baseball Club, the team announced Tuesday.
Wellman is 6-1 with 38 strikeouts in 48.1 innings pitched in his 27 collegiate starts. He gave up two or fewer runs in 25 appearances.
Wellman, who is from Litchfield Park, Arizona, had a had an earned-run average of 3.00 in 2020 and 5.04 in 2019. As a senior at Verrado High School in Buckeye, Arizona, he went 6-1 with a 2.19 season ERA and recorded 63 strikeouts in 60.2 innings pitched en route to first-team all-conference and second-team all-state honors.
“Kyle is a front-line LHP starting pitcher from a quality program at Hendrix," Tommyknockers manager Tom Carty said. "He comes well recommended and will fill the ever-present void of quality left-handed pitching that a staff needs. He is mid 80s (mph) and a super competitive guy on the mound.”
