BUTTE — The Tommyknockers added a left-handed arm to their roster, according to a Friday press release from the baseball club.
Drew Leonard, a graduate of Missoula Sentinel, in currently in his sophomore season at the University of San Francisco. He has appeared in six games out of the bullpen.
"I am very excited for the opportunity to be a Tommyknocker in the inaugural season and cannot thank Coach Carty and his staff enough," Leonard said in the press release. "Butte is such a great city with so much history and you cannot help but get excited to play there. See you all in May! I am excited to be a part of bringing baseball back to Butte America."
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder can also start on the bump, should Butte need a spot starter during the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.