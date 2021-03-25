BUTTE — The Mining City Tommyknockers added another catcher to their roster, according to Wednesday's release from the Expedition League baseball club.
Luke Trainer is a senior at Millersville University located in Millersville, Pennsylvania. In addition to putting on the tools of ignorance, Trainer can also swing the bat.
During his junior year, Trainer hit .415 (second highest on the team) with an on-base percentage of .476 (second highest on the team). He also had a team-high .698 slugging percentage.
Trainer was named NCBWA Atlantic Region Hitter of the Week and PSAC East Athlete of the Week for the week of March 9, 2020.
As a sophomore he was named All-PSAC East first team designated hitter in 2019. During that season he started 53 of 54 games, and played in all 54. He also led the team with a .440 OBP and had a team-high 32 walks.
