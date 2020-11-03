BUTTE — The Mining City Tommyknockers Baseball Club announced the signing of pitcher Zach Camp from Swarthmore College on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander had an ERA of .77 for the 2020 season with a college career pitching ERA of 3.83. Camp is from Smyrna, Georgia and graduated from Walker High School, where he won 16 awards as a high school pitcher. Camp played summer collegiate baseball for the Green Bay Booyah in 2020.
Mining City Tommyknockers Field Manager Tom Carty commented on Zach’s talent, saying, “I had the pleasure to manage Zach for a few weeks this past summer and felt he was a good fit for the Tommyknockers. He has had success at Swarthmore, which is a program of winning, competitive baseball players. Zach pounds the strike zone and is efficient with his pitch arsenal, which are all keys to being successful in summer collegiate wood bat baseball."
Camp, upon signing, said, “I’m extremely grateful and excited to play in Butte this summer for the Tommyknockers. I chose Butte and the Expedition League because it provides a minor league feel and a high level of play to collegiate players."
Mining City Tommyknockers Baseball Club plays at 3 Legends Stadium at the Copper Mountain Recreation Complex in Butte. Mining City is a 2021 expansion team of the Expedition League, which has teams in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming and Brandon, Manitoba, Canada.
The Tommyknockers will play a 64-game season beginning on May 25, 2021 and ending on August 7, 2021 with one week of playoffs after the regular season to crown the League Champion. The 2021 All-Star Extravaganza will be held July 19-20, 2021 in Casper, WY.
