BUTTE — The Tommyknockers added a bit of versatility to the roster Friday, according to a release from the Expedition League baseball club.
Justin Greene currently plays for Milligan University in Elizabethton, Tennessee.
"No doubt in my mind the fan base will be awesome and ready to watch some good baseball all summer," Greene said in the release. "I am also happy to be able to play for coach Tom Carty again. I played for him two summers ago in the Northwoods, so it'll be great playing under him again. I'm glad to be a part of this inaugural season, and hope we can give the people of Butte a good show, day in and day out."
Last year, Greene played for the Ragin' Cajuns of the University of Louisiana. During the abbreviated 2020 season he had three runs scored, one RBI and three walks.
Two years ago, while playing for Arizona Western College in Yuma, Arizona, Greene put together an excellent season. He hit .281 with four homers, 45 runs and 49 RBIs. He also boasted a .414 on-base percentage and racked up a team-high 42 walks.
"Justin is a player with a tremendous amount of wood bat experience in his juco and summer ball career," Carty added. "A versatile player who can play almost anywhere on the field, he steals bases and hits for power from the left side."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.