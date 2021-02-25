BUTTE — The Tommyknockers announced Tuesday night the signing of utility player Jake Mastillo of Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to a press release from the Expedition League baseball club.
"I am extremely excited to come play in the beautiful city of Butte-Silver Bow," said the second-year player out of Lock Haven University. "I am also very grateful for the opportunity to play under Tom Carty. I am very excited to spend my summer in the state of Montana. I am very blessed for the opportunity to wear a Tommyknockers jersey."
Mastillo holds down the hot corner at third base, and can even throw on the catchers' gear and get behind the dish. He started all 10 games Lock Haven played in 2020, knocking in seven RBIs and scoring five runs. He has a career .308 batting average at LHU and was a North Pocono pre-season All-American.
