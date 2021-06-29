BUTTE — The Mining City Tommyknockers ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Canyon County Spuds on Tuesday. The Spuds will have a chance for revenge tomorrow at 7 p.m. in Butte.
The Tommyknockers had not won a game since June 19 before Tuesday night. But as the team returned to Butte, outfielder Steven Strachan said the team has had a sense of positivity through the difficult stretch.
"Baseball is a tough sport. It happens. You have to acknowledge it, take what you can and keep moving forward," Strachan said. "We're all pretty positive through the losing streak, everyone handles it differently but we know its temporary and that we're a pretty good club."
Strachan, who did not play Tuesday night due to a foot injury, said that maintaining composure and positivity has been crucial. While players show emotions in unique ways, he said that there was a consensus that the team would recover.
Neither team showed much promise through two innings Tuesday, which was perhaps a testament to Tommyknockers starting pitcher Zach Camp. Camp picked up the win, pitching five innings and allowing three hits.
"We've had some tough outings with some guys, but Zach (Camp) is a phenomenal pitcher and I'm glad to see him have such a good start," Strachan said. "We'll get some runs behind him."
The Tommyknockers got on the board first thanks to a wild pitch in the third inning. Ahead 1-0, though, the fourth inning presented a difficult situation on defense and for Camp.
The bases were loaded and the Tommyknockers were yet to record an out in the fourth inning. But Camp came up with two consecutive strikeouts and just one hit in the inning, minimizing the damage and bringing the score to 1-1.
Pitching mistakes played in the Tommyknockers' favor again in the fifth inning, where a wild pitch moved a runner into scoring position. A deep hit into the outfield by Carter Dobrinski batted in the runner to give the Tommyknockers a 2-1 lead through five innings.
Jeremy Husband came in for Camp in the sixth inning in what was his first-ever appearance in a Tommyknockers uniform. He walked two batters in the inning, but kept the Spuds off the board. He pitched three innings and did not allow a hit.
Hayden Brown and David Melfi earned RBIs in the sixth inning, which would be the last two scoring plays of the game. Dylan Wilhelm pitched the ninth inning for the Tommyknockers and earned the save.
The Spuds will stay in Butte to play the Tommyknockers Wednesday and Thursday. The Tommyknockers' homestand will continue through Sunday for a series with the Badlands Bad Sticks. The Tommyknockers are 15-15 and remain in third place in the Clark division.
"It's good to be back, the host families are great and these guys are awesome," Strachan said. "I love this game and I love playing, I'm going to do it as long as I can possibly do it."
