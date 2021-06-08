BUTTE — Tied at three in the top of the eighth, the Mining City Tommyknockers put up three runs en route to a 6-5 win Tuesday night in Caldwell, Idaho.

Justin Greene went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and David Melfi was 2-for-4 with two runs scored to pace the Mining City offense. 

Drew Leonard was solid in a no-decision, pitching six innings of three-run ball. Only one of those runs were earned. Leonard scattered four hits and struck out two. Juan Cerda picked up the win in relief and Dylan Wilhelm came on for the save.

Joey Grabanski homered and knocked in two runs for Canyon County. Cam Grant went 3-for-4 with two RBIs but it wasn't enough as the Spuds fell to 2-8 on the season.

The first-place Tommyknockers improved to 8-2. The Spuds will host the 'Knockers again Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

