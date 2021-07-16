After splitting their four-game series in Butte, the Tommyknockers got the best of the Sasquatch, 8-5, in the first game of the series in Spearfish, South Dakota, on Friday night.

It was a seesaw affair that saw Mining City draw first blood in the top of the second. Spearfish scored the next four unanswered, plating two in the second and third. 

The Tommyknockers regained the lead with two runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth, before the Sasquatch tied it up 5-5 in the seventh. 

A Vinny Antinori single in the eighth scored Jake Mastillo to break the tie and give Mining City a 6-5 lead.

Mastillo wasn't done. He went yard in the ninth to give the Tommyknockers some cushion en route to their ninth victory in the second half of the season. 

