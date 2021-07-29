BUTTE — Tommyknockers’ utility man Jake Mastillo originally put on the tools of ignorance early in his high school career to ensure more playing time.
“I was a freshman in high school and I was originally a corner infielder, but we had a lot of upperclassmen that were above us,” says Mastillo during a phone interview with 406 MT Sports, in between sets at the gym. “(The coach) pretty much told me that if I wanted to get a lot of playing time right away, if I started catching it would help me do that. So I decided to make the switch and I've just never turned back, but I still try to be a utility guy just so that way I can play as much as possible.”
Fast-forward to the summer before his junior year at Lock Haven University, and it would be hard to justify keeping him on the bench no matter how much depth was at the position he played.
Mastillo, who is hitting .316 with seven dingers for the Mining City offense, grew up in Moscow, Pennsylvania, a short drive from the Electric City of Scranton.
“Moscow's about 10 minutes out from Scranton,” he says. “Nobody really knows where Moscow is, but a lot of people that have watched The Office know where Scranton is.”
Originally born in Maryland, Mastillo estimates he was about 4 years old when his parents started taking him to baseball fields. Like most players who compete at a high level, baseball came naturally and he knew by the time he was in junior high that he wanted to play in college.
“That was when I started dropping other sports and I was like, ‘OK, this is what I want to focus on,’” Mastillo remembers.
Even while learning to play catcher, one of the most difficult and physically taxing positions on the field, Mastillo smoothly made the transition to high school ball.
“I would say probably the blocking (was the toughest thing to learn),” he says. “Because a lot of times you need to sit low enough to still present pitches well, but you also need to be able to move to block pitches. That's probably the most difficult part. I would definitely say that, especially with runners on base, you got to be able to sit up in your crouch and be able to still block balls, but you also need to be low enough to be able to present pitches because not everything's going to be in the dirt, but also not everything's going to be a strike.”
It didn’t take long for offers to start rolling in. Who wouldn't want an offensively gifted backstop? Mastillo says that he received some Division I interest, but after a visit to Lock Haven, a D-II school about 130 miles from his hometown of Moscow, it felt like home and the decision was easy. He committed to Lock Haven during his junior year of high school.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Swiss Army Knife has continued to steadily improve with experience. During his freshman season, which was shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, he boasted a .308 batting average and .782 OPS during 39 at-bats over just 10 games.
And with more at-bats and on-field experience during Mastillo’s sophomore season, the production followed. During 92 at-bats over 28 games for Lock Haven in 2021, he raised his OPS to .891 and slugged six home runs.
“On top of more plate appearances came the experience,” Mastillo says. “I never got to experience my conference pitching before this year, because last year we only played non-conference games. I definitely think if I would've gotten a full season my freshman year, I may not have finished with six, but I probably would've put up a handful, especially more or less along the lines of home runs. I think the biggest factor that played into that was probably the plate appearances, but that also affected my approach because the experience then became a factor.”
Mastillo also credits a coach from his hometown, Paul McGloin, with helping him get to where he is today. He has continued to click with his college coaching staff, which put him in touch with (former Mining City coach) Tom Carty and the Tommyknockers prior to this summer.
On-field success aside, Mastillo is loving life.
“In all honesty, I've loved my experience at Lock Haven,” he says. “I've met some of my best friends. I'm trying to think if I wanted to say this part, but I met my girlfriend, who's obviously the girl I want to marry. All around, my experience at Lock Haven has been phenomenal. I like to think I have fairly good stats there too. All around, I love it there. I love the experience, the memories I've made there and that's why I continue to go back.”
When he finishes school, Mastillo wants to see how far baseball will take him. But whenever that road ends, he will be set up for success in the work force as he will have earned a degree in business administration.
“I know what my plan is if baseball doesn't work out, so at this point I'm focused on just making sure I get my degree, I keep my grades, and then pursuing baseball until I just can't pursue it anymore,” Mastillo says.
As for living in Butte, that has also been a pleasure for the Pennsylvanian. Growing up in the eastern United States, living in Big Sky country never occurred to him as an actual possibility.
“When you think of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, you don't really think, ‘Oh, I'm going to put that on my list of where I'm going to go,’” Mastillo explains. “When Carty called me up and I got the opportunity, I debated the decision, and then I was like, ‘You know what? This is an experience that I'm not going to get every day, and I'm definitely not going to get to go see this part of the country just at any point.’ So I was like, ‘Let's do it, and let's see what happens.’
“So far, I've loved it. It's a beautiful part of the country. The people in Montana are amazing.”
