BUTTE — Seth Lucero was 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, but it wasn't enough as the Tommyknockers fell 6-3 to the Badlands Big Sticks on Saturday night in Butte.
Ryan Stafford went 3-for-3 with a run scored and Joe Osborn homered for the Big Sticks, who handed Mining City its first loss of the second half of the season.
Badlands starter Josh Tucker picked up the win, pitching five innings of two-run ball. He was effectively wild, striking out six, walking six and scattering a pair of hits. Kyle Wellman took the loss for the Tommyknockers.
The third and final game of the series between the two teams is Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. at 3 Legends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.