After taking a 5-0 lead after two innings, the Mining City Tommyknockers allowed multiple runs in five consecutive innings en route to a 12-9 loss to the Pierre Trappers on Sunday night in Butte.

Seth Lucero reached base five times, Matt Kreiger got on base safely four times, Jake Mastillo was 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs, but it wasn't enough as the Tommyknockers pitchers struggled to record outs.

The loss takes Mining City to 12-9, still just one game behind first-place Souris Valley in the Expedition League's Lewis Division.

