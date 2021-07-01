Nick Hansen went 3-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Mining City Tommyknockers past the Canyon County Spuds on Thursday night in Butte. It was their third straight win and a series sweep of the Spuds.
After finishing the first half 16-15, the 'Knockers began the second half of the season with a victory.
Mining City starting pitcher Ryan Jacobs tossed six innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. He struck out nine and walked two while scattering six hits. Dylan Wilhelm picked up the save with a scoreless ninth. Gary Grosjean took the loss for Canyon County.
Joey Grabanski went 2-for-5 with a homer for the Spuds, but it wasn't enough as Canyon County fell to 0-1 to begin the second half of its season.
