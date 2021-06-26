The Tommyknockers' losing streak has reached six games after their 7-0 loss to the Bad Lands Big Sticks on Saturday night in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Carter Dobrinski reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. The 'Knockers managed just five hits and didn't have an extra basehit.
Parker Stohr picked up the win for the Big Sticks. He dazzled for six innings, pitching shutout ball and striking out nine.
The two squads are back at it Sunday to wrap up the series. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.
