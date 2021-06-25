BUTTE — After issues with ineligibility, COVID-19 and an array of injuries, reliever Dylan Wilhelm simply wanted to play baseball. After sitting out his freshman season at South Carolina-Aiken, he found that opportunity with the Tommyknockers.
Wilhelm lived in Athens, Georgia, for most of his life. He has played baseball since he was five years old, due to an all-encompassing baseball atmosphere in his hometown.
"Baseball's a big deal in the community, it's been a big part of my life, too," Wilhelm said. "All of my friends played together and for a really long time. It was not only that I loved baseball but it meant being with your friends every weekend."
Baseball was a constant for Wilhelm as he transitioned from childhood to high school. While his dreams of competing at the highest level possible persisted, he ran into a significant setback in his freshman high school season.
After a season on the football field, Wilhelm suffered from a stress fracture in his back. This hindered his ability to extend his arms and complete his pitching motion.
"I'd basically pitch just standing straight up and you can't have the control you need doing that," Wilhelm said. "I also had tendinitis in my shoulder during my junior year."
Tendinitis kept Wilhelm off the field nearly all of his junior high school season. But he continued to train with his coaches with a desire to return for his final high school season.
As he recovered from his injuries, Wilhelm noticed the importance of mental training. He said his coaches helped him understand what injuries can do to a player, especially a pitcher, psychologically.
"My pitching coach growing up worked a lot on my mental game, it meant more than anything mechanically. It's the biggest attribute a pitcher can have," Wilhelm said. "When you come back from an injury you can block some movements without noticing it."
With a healed shoulder and back, along with a strong mental game, Wilhelm and his teammates were prepared to put on a show for their hometown fans. But just 12 games into the season, all remaining games were called off due to the pandemic.
It was a deflating experience for Wilhelm and his teammates, but the effects of COVID-19 hindered more than just that season.
"We never got to play a home game, it sucked having it taken away so quickly," Wilhelm said. "But the way it effected me more was that guys got more years in college, schools couldn't take in any more recruits."
"Most guys who got recruited were looking at not throwing until their third year," Wilhelm continued. "So I searched for a place where I'd pitch immediately and that's how I ended up at South Carolina-Aiken."
While Wilhelm planned to pitch during his first year at South Carolina-Aiken, he ran into yet another setback. In pursuit of a sports science degree to become a sports psychologist, his grades slipped and he became ineligible to play.
Eagerly searching for opportunity, he discussed summer baseball with his coaches at South Carolina-Aiken. Thanks to a connection between the school and Tommyknockers' head coach Tom Carty, Wilhelm was offered a chance to play 30 hours up the road from his hometown.
"Since I was a player with no stats in college, it was hard to find a place to go," Wilhelm said. "But my college coach searched and searched then told me, 'you're going to go play in Montana'. And I said okay."
Wilhelm took a personal vehicle to Butte and said he had not seen much of the natural landscape the western United States has to offer. He felt uneasy driving into Butte on a snowy day, but he felt much more at home once he got settled with his host family.
He noticed stark differences between his hometown of Athens and Butte. Athens, a fairly large college town had a different feel compared to Butte, but he said he has adapted and has appreciated the experience so far.
"One thing I noticed about Butte is that the community is close-knit, everybody seems to know everybody," Wilhelm said. "It's much different than Athens, but I've enjoyed learning about the city from my host family, they've been great ever since I got here."
While Wilhelm has continued to explore and understand Butte, when the lights come on his focus has appeared to be solely on the game and helping the team win.
Wilhelm has pitched in nine games so far with a 3.06 ERA. He had one of his best games of the season on Wednesday, where he pitched four shutout innings in an 11-10 loss to the Western Nebraska Pioneers.
"I was disappointed that we weren't able to get the win last game, the innings don't really mean anything if the team can't pull through," Wilhelm said. "But I've got full trust in this team. It's a great group of guys. The season's gone good for me and I'm glad to come out here and play."
The Tommyknockers hold a 14-12 record as of Friday night and are in third place in the Lewis division. They trail the Badlands Big Sticks for second place, but have three opportunities this weekend to play them and move up in the Expedition League standings.
