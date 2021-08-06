Dane Wagner

Dane Wagner, the general manager for Butte's Expedition League baseball team, announced the opening of a college baseball league opening in May in Butte. Wagner encourages the community to go to expeditionleague.com or to email him at dane@expeditionleague.com to name the new baseball team by Oct. 15.

 Meagan Thompson, The Monatana Standard

BUTTE — Mining City Tommyknockers head coach Brandon Cowan confirmed that general manager and co-owner Dane Wagner was fired Friday morning and voiced his pleasure with the decision.

"I got the message this morning from Dave Sheffield," Cowan said. "He said to let the players know that the job's finished. We got the guy who ruined the season out of town."

Sheffield, co-owner of the Tommyknockers, has been spoken highly of throughout the scandal regarding Dane Wagner. Sheffield housed many of the team's players and has provided help as the season went downhill.

Players and interns said they endured grueling living conditions due to communication failures by Dane Wagner. With Wagner no longer part of the organization though, Cowan said baseball could very well return to Butte next year.

"I think the town of Butte is an amazing place, people were here supporting us the whole time," Cowan said. "We can't thank the fans and host families enough for how they treated us. With Dane not there, this has a chance to succeed."

Load comments