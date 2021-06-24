Kyle Wellman pitched six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight but it wasn't quite enough as the Tommyknockers offense never got going. The Western Nebraska Pioneers defeated the 'Knockers 1-0 in seven innings on Thursday night in Gering, Nebraska. The lone run of the game was unearned. The game was called early due to rain.
The Clark Division's first-place Pioneers have been on a role, meanwhile Mining City's recent slide continued. Western Nebraska's winning streak is now at 10 games as it improves to 21-5 on the season. The Tommyknockers', second place in the Lewis Division, have lost five straight.
The 'Knockers continue their road trip against the Bad Lands Big Sticks on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.
