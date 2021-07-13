During the Tommyknockers 15-10 loss to the Sasquatch on Monday night, showed signs of life late in the game. After falling behind 12-0, Mining City outscored Spearfish 10-3 during the remainder of the game, albeit when things were out of reach.
On Tuesday night, they continued that positive momentum and bounced back for a 9-6 victory at 3 Legends.
After falling behind 4-0 in the second inning, the Tommyknockers scored the next five runs and briefly grabbed the lead. However, the Sasquatch tied things up in the top of the fifth. The Mining City offense got on the board again in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead, but the Sasquatch tied things up again in the seventh.
In the bottom of the seventh, as they did all night, the 'Knockers answered the bell again, plating another run to take a 7-6 lead. The Mining City offense added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth and hung on for the win.
David Melfi was 2-for-5 with three RBIs, Carter Dobrinski was 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and Judah Wilbur went 1-for-3 with two RBIs which came on an RBI double in the eighth.
