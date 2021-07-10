Mining City ace Zach Camp pitched eight innings of shutout ball while striking out six, battery-mate David Melfi homered and the Tommyknockers blew out the Horseheads, 8-0, on Saturday night in Casper, Wyoming.
Melfi finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Justin Greene went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and the 'Knockers picked up their fifth victory of the second half of the Expedition League season.
Casper starter Edgar Aqui-Cruz pitched well, holding Mining City to three runs over seven innings and striking out nine. But Camp was better, and picked up his fourth win of the summer.
The Tommyknockers plated four runs in the top of the ninth to put an exclamation point on the win.
Both squads are back at it Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 p.m.
