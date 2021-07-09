It was 2-0 Horseheads after seven innings, and that's when the fun began.
The Mining City Tommyknockers (4-4) put up nine runs during their next two at bats, including four runs in the ninth to erase a 6-5 deficit, and defeated the Horseheads 9-8 on Friday night in Casper, Wyoming.
After Mining City took a 5-2 lead in the top of the eighth, the Horseheads took the lead back, 6-5, heading into the ninth. The Tommyknockers then loaded the bases with one out and Carter Dobrinski walked to force home the tying run. Up next, Jake Mastillo hit a ball to right field that was muffed by Brandon Herter, allowing two more runs to score. Dobrinski eventually scored on a wild pitch before the inning ended, a run that proved to be very important.
Mining City closer Dylan Wilhelm had more trouble than he typically does, but after allowing two runs to score he managed to slam the door on the Horseheads for the Tommyknockers' fourth win of the second half of the season.
