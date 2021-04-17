BUTTE — With the roster nearly filled, the Mining City Tommyknockers have added their first international players via Ren Yokoyama and Daiki Asaumi. Both players are from Japan and will be available to start the season.
Daiki Asaumi, a left-handed pitcher, has been signed to play through the entire season with the Tommyknockers. Ren Yokoyama, a Hesston College (Kansas) player, will fill-in at the beginning of the season.
"(Asaumi) was signed for the year, he'll play the whole summer," said Tom Carty, Tommyknockers field manager. "But Yokoyama is actually in the States and is playing for a school. He'll be filling in for the early part of the season."
The end of the NCAA baseball season and the beginning of the Expedition League season coincide. While some of the Tommyknockers' roster will still be playing for their schools, Yokoyama will receive valuable reps with the team until they arrive.
One hope for Yokoyama is that he helps Asaumi get comfortable with American culture and living. Asaumi, originally from Kanagawa, Japan, has not moved to the United States yet and speaks very limited English.
Despite the language barrier, Carty said he is confident that both players will perform well on the field. It is the off-field experience that Carty has focused on, especially for Asaumi.
"I think we can work our way around a baseball field," Carty said. "There's going to be some challenges for us, but they're cool in a way. It's a great opportunity to learn their culture, show them our culture, all around the great game of baseball."
Finding a good host family in Butte is a crucial task for the players and staff. The language barrier was discussed before both players' signings. The team is confident they will be happy and receive all they need for a smooth transition, according to Carty.
Both players were discovered by the Tommyknockers through a connection with Asian Breeze, an overseas player placement program. Asian Breeze typically travels to the United States in the summer to play American collegiate teams and minor league prospects.
"When they (Asian Breeze) comes here they have those cool cultural experiences, they're friendship games," said Carty. "I liked what I saw from video of the players and thought 'let's take a shot'. I'm excited to be alongside players actually from Japan."
The first time fans cans see the team will be in Helena on May 21 at 6 p.m. and May 22 in Anaconda at 6 p.m. for preseason exhibitions. The regular season begins on May 25 and the home-opener in Butte is scheduled for June 1.
