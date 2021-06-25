Vinny Antinori went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Carter Dobrinski was 2-for-5 with a double but it wasn't enough as the Mining City Tommyknockers fell 11-6 to the Badlands Big Sticks in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Joe Harris pitched 5 1/3 innings of six-run ball to pick up the victory. He struck out five and walked one. Only four of the runs were earned. Pat Miner came on to give 3 2/3 stellar innings of relief. He did not allow a baserunner and tallied five strikeouts. 

Joe Osborn, Ryan Stafford and Matt Olive all homered for the Big Sticks. 

Both teams are back at it again Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. 

Tags

Load comments