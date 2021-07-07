BUTTE — Carter Dobrinski has certainly left his mark on the Expedition League during the 29 games he’s played in. The Tommyknockers’ third baseman is batting .387 with eight homers and 31 RBIs.
But it’s the relationships that the Mining City slugger cherishes most.
“Oh, I love it. These guys are awesome,” says Dobrinski, who boasts the sixth-best batting average in the league. “I made some bonds that feel just like my friendships in junior college. We go through the grind together, so I'm going to come out here with brothers. I mean, I'm going to remember these dudes for life, and that's just the beauty of baseball.”
Dobrinski was born and raised in Bristow, Oklahoma, which is about 30 minutes southwest of Tulsa. His graduating class at Bristow High School was comprised of 96 students. He says that while Butte is larger, it has a few of the same qualities.
“Bristow is quite a bit smaller, but just the small-town feel, Butte has that,” he says. “I came in and it felt like home. It just had that small town feeling; that welcoming arms I came into, it felt like home.”
Dobrinski, whose eight jacks are third-most in the expedition league, started on varsity when he was a freshman at Bristow. He explains that even though the program was a far cry from a powerhouse at the time, it was still a rare occurrence.
“I came in, and we had a rough first couple of seasons, and then we started picking it up there, my junior, senior year,” he remembers. “My senior year, we made it to the regional final, which is the furthest any Bristow team has ever gone. So we were one game away from state.”
It was also during high school when Dobrinski started taking weight training seriously. He went from being a solid contact hitter to a long-ball threat who also hit for average.
“So growing up, at a younger age, I was your single-double guy,” he says. “I could run, and every now and then I could leave the yard when I was little, but it wasn't very often. So I finally found the weight room, my junior year of high school, and that's when the power came.”
Dobrinski’s success in high school translated into a Division I offer from Oral Roberts. After a year, however, he transferred to Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kansas, which is about three hours from his hometown.
“I wanted to find some place I could play,” Dobrinski says. I wasn't going to get my opportunity at Oral Roberts, so I chose to leave and take my opportunity at Fort Scott.”
He made the most of that opportunity. In 21 games with Fort Scott, Dobrinski hit .403 with 24 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.
He turned this success into an offer from another DI school, Tarleton State, where he will be playing this coming season.
Transitioning to college from high school was not a huge issue in the classroom for Dobrinski.
“My first semester at Oral Roberts was kind of a struggle, because I had to learn how to manage my time and figure out how to do that,” he remembers. “But after my first semester I kind of got it down pat, and walked out of ORU with a 3.4. And then, went to Fort Scott and applied what I had learned at Oral Roberts to Fort Scott and came out with almost a 4.0 there. So I guess I figured it out.”
The one thing Dobrinski says he did have to check was his ego. When he arrived at Oral Roberts from high school, he went from being the man to just another guy. He’s learned from his past and used his experience to better himself as a leader so that his teammates don’t fall into a similar trap.
“I want to leave a mark on the people that I'm around,” Dobrinski says. “I want to lead them and help them get to the next level. If I can't do it, I want them to do it. So I'm trying to use my experiences at Oral Roberts and Fort Scott to mentor the younger guys on the teams. And that's what my main goal is. Because I don't want them to make the same mistakes I have, so I'm trying to mentor them.
“As soon as I stepped on the campus at Fort Scott … I figured out that these guys that have a lot more talent; just as much talent as me, if not more. They're just immature. I felt coming in from Oral Roberts, I had already been to the big stage and all that stuff, so I figured I brought a little bit of experience to the table. And I wanted to help them understand that you have to be mature about your decisions and do everything with maturity in this game, or it humbles you really quick.”
Before Dobrinski takes his knowledge and experience to Tarleton, he’ll be bridging the gap here in Butte. Coincidentally, it was Tommyknockers coach Tom Carty’s connection to the Tarleton baseball program that led to Dobrinski signing with the Mining City.
“My junior college coach told me that I was on my own, since I was leaving,” Dobrinski explains. “So I called Tarleton, and they hooked me up with Tom Carty, and off we went.”
During his downtime, Dobrinski is usually still training.
“When we're at home, we have access to that Montana Tech gym almost 24/7, so I'm in there just about every day,” he says.
His sport of choice outside of baseball is golf.
The Tommyknockers finished the first half of the season 16-15, third place in the Lewis Division of the Expedition League. They currently sit in third place during the early stages of the second half.
The ‘Knockers next home series begins Monday as they host the Spearfish Sasquatch.
