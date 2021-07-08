BUTTE — Better late than never. The Tommyknockers scored six runs over the final two innings to take down the Canyon County Spuds 6-1 on Wednesday night in Caldwell, Idaho.
Jeremy Husband started for Mining City, tossing five innings of one-run ball. He struck out seven and scattered six hits while allowing one run.
The one run gave Canyon County a 1-0 until the eighth inning, when the 'Knockers (3-3) finally broke through for two runs and the lead.
Connor Phelan was stellar in his three innings of relief, which included wiggling out of a two on, one out jam during the bottom of the eighth to preserve the Tommyknockers lead. He picked up the win.
The Mining City offense provided four more insurance runs in the top of the ninth before Dylan Wilhelm came on for the final frame to slam the door.
Jake Mastillo was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, Carter Dobrinski was 2-for-3 with two runs scored to go along with a pair of walks, and Nick Hansen drove in three runs to pace the Tommyknockers offensively.
Both teams are back at it again Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
