BUTTE — Tied at three in the top of the eighth, the Mining City Tommyknockers put up three runs en route to a 6-5 win Tuesday night in Caldwell, Idaho.
Justin Greene went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and David Melfi was 2-for-4 with two runs scored to pace the Mining City offense.
Drew Leonard was solid in a no-decision, pitching six innings of three-run ball. Only one of those runs were earned. Leonard scattered four hits and struck out two. Juan Cerda picked up the win in relief and Dylan Wilhelm came on for the save.
Joey Grabanski homered and knocked in two runs for Canyon County. Cam Grant went 3-for-4 with two RBIs but it wasn't enough as the Spuds fell to 2-8 on the season.
The first-place Tommyknockers improved to 8-2. The Spuds will host the 'Knockers again Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.