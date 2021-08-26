BUTTE — Tommyknockers co-owner Steve Wagner appeared in front of the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Wednesday evening and presented a plan to bring the team back next season.
Some commissioners voiced distrust toward Wagner, and though it wasn’t clear where the team stood with the county legally or otherwise, the council did offer to hear from him again if he gave them a formal plan. But commissioners took no action and made no promises.
Wagner presented what he called a "corrective action plan" that addressed player housing, player meals, front office personnel, a medical staff and community engagement, but most of the plan remains as a collection of ideas.
"We made some mistakes in our first year in Butte," Wagner said. "We have a corrective action plan to fix those mistakes. With the effort we put in and with this corrective action plan, we'll be a well-run organization going forward."
Wagner brought the college-level league to Butte and was a team co-owner here, while his son, Dane Wagner, was general manager. Dane Wagner took most of the heat for problems that became public when the team abruptly canceled its last six games on Aug. 1.
The team announced the cancellation via Twitter without explanation, but players provided several. They said there weren’t enough host families to house them this summer, food was inadequate and they had no medical personnel, among other things.
Wagner first addressed the issues of player housing and meals. He said the issues were common with first-year teams, and his proposed solution would involve hiring a housing specialist and creating a further promise of meals.
He said that Norma Sheffield, co-owner of the Tommyknockers with her husband Dave, could possibly provide a meal for each homestand. Food could also be purchased by the organization and given to host families to prepare.
Wagner did not address specific accusations regarding player housing or meals, but Dave Sheffield spoke optimistically about the changes within the corrective action plan.
"I was a host family for 15 kids. I had all the interns, some coaches and every now and then a player," Sheffield said. "I understand the difficulties in the first year. I think we'll be in a much better position with some conditions the team experienced with proper management in place."
Wagner proposed hiring "a gentlemen with Minor League experience" to Tommyknockers management. Wagner said he anticipates the hire to take place this fall and that talks have begun, but he did not provide his name.
He also proposed a new front office staff and ownership team as demanded by Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher. Gallagher was not present for the meeting but did provide a comment to The Montana Standard.
"Any association with the Wagner name in ownership I think will doom this and will lead to the cancellation of the lease," Gallagher said. "The only thing that could possibly save this is private ownership with someone who has experience with baseball."
Wagner voiced a desire to find private ownership for the Tommyknockers, saying his goal “is not to own teams.” He also said he has been in talks with possible local owners and was optimistic a suitor will be found.
Wagner said his son, Dane Wagner, was no longer involved with the team. Players blamed Dane Wagner for many of the problems.
Throughout the half-hour presentation, Steve Wagner praised the financial perks and entertainment value of the Tommyknockers' presence in Butte. While his proposals sounded positive, Commissioner Hattie Thatcher was the first to respond with skepticism.
"I get this really bad feeling that you're painting a picture that you will not make good on," Thatcher said. "I only say that because I feel like that just happened. I feel like you're blowing smoke."
"You stood up here and talked about economic this and economic that...but you have to take care of the people making you that money," Commissioner John Riordan added.
Several commissioners and residents brought up the importance of the Butte American Legion team and their disconnect with the Tommyknockers. But Wagner spoke differently about the relationship in an interview with the Standard.
“We had a really good arrangement here (with American Legion)," Wagner said. "What worked out wonderfully here is that the scheduling was great. I don't think we did anything to hurt their program."
During the council meeting, Wagner also proposed a partnership with Montana Sports Medicine, a division of St. James Healthcare. He said his plan is to have a certified trainer for the team, and obtaining one is a priority for next season.
He anticipated a trainer to be on staff this fall but told the Standard he has not yet contacted Montana Sports Medicine.
Community engagement was one of the final points Wagner made during his presentation, and he brought up a reading program for Butte-area schools. The plan to reward students with free tickets for achieving reading goals was the same plan outlined before last season, which never took place.
"We want to roll it out in the fall, you need the full school year to do that," Wagner said. "You get together with the educators and administrators and let them set the targets. We can reach a really broad audience with this."
After Wagner spoke and took heat from commissioners, it wasn’t clear what the county would or could do — a question Commissioner Josh O’Neill summed up succinctly by asking “what’s next?”
Although Gallagher has said he believes there is ample cause for canceling the five-year lease with the club for use of 3 Legends Stadium, County Attorney Eileen Joyce said Wednesday night she had not reviewed the lease.
She said she would review it to see if there is a specific breach of the agreement. The club recently made payments for the past three months of the season, but there are four more years on the lease.
Council Chairwoman Cindi Shaw said Gallagher and the executive branch of local government were working on aspects of the “what’s next” question, but Wednesday night’s discussion was only that — a discussion. There was no action before the council.
Shaw did suggest that Wagner put his corrective plan in a formal communication before council so it and any further proceedings were public, and be prepared to discuss it with commissioners at some point.
But Shaw said it would be hard for the club to win back trust.
Commissioner Jim Fisher took it further.
“You gave our community a black eye, our chief executive a black eye," Fisher said. "You sold us a product we believed in and it failed. I never once heard you apologize for what you've done to the players or our community and that saddens me."
Wagner acknowledged the criticism and skepticism was warranted. In an interview with the Standard after the meeting, Wagner said he agreed he must show action, not just words.
While the future of the Tommyknockers has not been determined, the appetite and will to support baseball by Butte citizens was apparent in the meeting. Several people said the games were entertaining and the play on the field was superb.
Maria Pochervina, director of the Butte Tourism Business Improvement District and Butte’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, wrote the council a letter describing the enjoyable experiences she had this summer.
"Each game offered us great baseball, the chance to meet new people and visit with old friends and of course, cold beer," she said in the letter. "We enjoyed the ability to watch young men play a sport they were passionate about."
"From a professional perspective ... baseball offers a great source of entertainment for our visitors," she wrote. " I do not know the direction the current team and Butte-Silver Bow will take moving forward ... I hope Butte will be able to continue to showcase live baseball, adding to the lifestyles of our residents and visitors."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.