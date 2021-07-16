BUTTE — Tommyknockers pitcher Zach Camp said every college player's dream is to play professional baseball. While he puts himself in that category as well, he is also passionate abut his education.
Camp, originally from the Atlanta area, has appeared in 10 games as a Tommyknocker and has 41 strikeouts on the season, tied for first on the team. He signed to play at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania early in high school, but not entirely because of their baseball program.
"I've always been more focused on my degree. The outlook I've always had is that I'll have to do something after baseball," Camp said. "It's (Swarthmore) one of the best liberal arts schools in the country. When I got the opportunity to pair baseball with elite academics I jumped on it."
Camp decided on Swarthmore during his junior year of high school, which was early compared to many other players. Camp studies economics and history in hopes of going into equity research, private equity and investment banking.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered his collegiate baseball career so far, it provided another opportunity he took advantage of. Camp intends to earn a master's degree in finance during his two remaining years of eligibility on the baseball field.
"I'd say since early high school, baseball and financial institutions have been passions that have been with me," Camp said. "I definitely think the importance of numbers in both things draws a link. I like how you can be really analytical with both."
Camp described pitching as an independent sport within a team sport. As a pitcher, he has been able to improve based on numbers and analysis, a skill also used in the finance sector.
Growing up in Atlanta helped Camp realize his passion for baseball. As a Braves fan, he said his favorite player was pitching great Greg Maddux, who embodied the strategic side of pitching.
"I went to my first Braves game and it instantly became a dream to play in a Major League game," Camp said. "I'm a sinker-baller as a pitcher so I look up to Greg Maddux. Every pitcher has their certain thing to get things done, but then you have the team to back you up."
A team atmosphere has been a part of Camp's baseball career since he began playing the sport competitively. Baseball has been a popular sport in the Atlanta area, and was a major part of culture as he grew up.
With his dreams firmly in place and extra eligibility available due to the pandemic, Camp has run into problems, though. Swarthmore's baseball season was canceled last year, making it impossible for him to gain the experience and stats he needs to make his baseball dreams come true.
But with a connection to former Tommyknockers manager Tom Carty, Camp heard about the forming of the Tommyknockers and did not hesitate to travel to the Mining City.
"Last summer I played with Tom Carty and my school season got canceled," Camp said. "I was looking for a place to play, your college stats are important for finding a place to play. But knowing Tom really worked out, he knew what he was getting."
Camp had never been to Butte but Montana was not unfamiliar. He and his family made annual trips to the Big Sky area, so when he heard the Tommyknockers were based in Montana, he was excited to return and experience a new city.
Much of the Tommyknockers roster is filled with players who knew little about Montana, who came to Butte to gain experience regardless of location. But for Camp, the Tommyknockers' location was a key part of why he joined the team.
"When Carty told me the team was in Montana I immediately liked the idea, that's one of my favorite states already," Camp said. "For me, I always thought that if baseball could take me to a new place I would take it. The biggest difference for me, compared to Atlanta or my school in Pennsylvania, is that it's not packed in."
"Being in the city or in a dorm room in Pennsylvania, it's entirely different," Camp continued. "Being able to go out to the river or hiking with the team, there's stuff you're just not afforded living in Atlanta and Philadelphia. Everything feels bigger here compared to what I'm used to."
Since arriving in Butte, Camp said he is excited about how the season has gone and how he has performed on the mound. He was recently selected to participate in the 2021 Expedition League All-Star game.
Camp has not been in a rotation for two years due to pandemic cancellations. Just having the ability to return to a normal pitching setting has been significant for Camp so far.
"Just to get my feet back under me has been a big opportunity," Camp said. "But you also want to do good and I think I have. My goal has been to make the all-star team, I've been working really hard to get here for the last few years since COVID hit."
With his next start set for Saturday in Spearfish, Camp said he wants to work on getting his velocity up this summer. He currently has an ERA of 4.53 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.