Hostetler (copy)

Bozeman product Bennett Hostetler had a hit in his first game for the Jupiter Hammerheads. 

 NDSU Athletics

MIAMI — Former Bozeman baseball star Bennett Hostetler was promoted to the Miami Marlins' Low-A team in Florida on Thursday and had a hit in his first professional game for the Jupiter Hammerheads.

Hostetler, the Summit League Player of the Year for North Dakota State and an 18th-round draft pick by the Marlins last month, had been with the Marlins' Rookie-level Florida Complex League team in Jupiter.

Hostetler, a shortstop at NDSU, started at third base for the Hammerheads on Thursday night. His first hit was a double down the right-field line.

In 2021, Hostetler hit .394 with 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs at NDSU. He set NDSU single-season records in assists (176) and games played (61), while having the second-most hits (84), RBIs (58) and total bases (129) in a season and was in the top 10 in several other single-season categories.

Hostetler started four years with the Bozeman Bucks, where he was all-state.

Tags

Load comments