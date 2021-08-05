MIAMI — Former Bozeman baseball star Bennett Hostetler was promoted to the Miami Marlins' Low-A team in Florida on Thursday and had a hit in his first professional game for the Jupiter Hammerheads.
First career hit ✅— Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) August 5, 2021
Bennett Hostetler (@BennettHostetle) gets his first professional hit with this 9️⃣8️⃣mph double down the line! #HammerDown pic.twitter.com/FP7JLXiPDR
Hostetler, the Summit League Player of the Year for North Dakota State and an 18th-round draft pick by the Marlins last month, had been with the Marlins' Rookie-level Florida Complex League team in Jupiter.
Hostetler, a shortstop at NDSU, started at third base for the Hammerheads on Thursday night. His first hit was a double down the right-field line.
In 2021, Hostetler hit .394 with 13 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs at NDSU. He set NDSU single-season records in assists (176) and games played (61), while having the second-most hits (84), RBIs (58) and total bases (129) in a season and was in the top 10 in several other single-season categories.
Hostetler started four years with the Bozeman Bucks, where he was all-state.
