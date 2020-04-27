From Brownie to the Black Sox: Montana baseball history's 10 gee-whiz moments

BOZEMAN — Usually at this time of year, Montana’s little leagues and American Legion teams would be in full swing, the Pioneer League would be readying to welcome hundreds of hopeful prospects and Major League Baseball would be more than 30 games into its season.
Instead, fields sit empty, teammates practice social distancing and fans are struck with memories of seasons past. It’s the latter that sparked the following list of Montana’s most memorable baseball moments.
A few years ago, we wrote an entire book celebrating the state’s history with the national pastime. Friends initially joked that it must be short, what with Montana being a far cry from baseball hotbeds such as California and Florida. But the more we looked, the more we found our state’s storied towns and rich characters making the same sort of indelible mark on the game as a scuff on a well-hit ball.
Like all good things in baseball, this list is debatable. Defining “most memorable” often gets colored by personal experience or generational bias.
But with a focus on firsts and events that affected the game far beyond Montana’s borders, we’ve aimed to make something more defensible than robot umpires or the elimination of the Pioneer League. If nothing else, this list can help distract fans until the next time we hear, “Play ball!”
• Dave McNally’s World Series Grand Slam
The left-handed pitcher from Billings could easily deserve his own list of achievements. Widely regarded as the best professional athlete ever from Montana, McNally pitched in the majors from 1962 to 1975, spending all except one season with the Baltimore Orioles. Baseball historian Bill James called his curveball the best of his era. He won at least 20 games in four consecutive years, was named an All-Star three times, and helped the Orioles win two World Series. Even when his career ended, McNally influenced the game. His petition against the league in 1975, filed after he retired mid-season amid a contract dispute with the Montreal Expos, directly led to the start of baseball’s free agent era.
Among all of his accomplishments, one keeps McNally at the top of the record books. During Baltimore’s second championship run, in 1970, he became the first—and still only—pitcher to hit a World Series grand slam. As if that shot wasn’t enough, he also earned the win after pitching a complete game.
• Montana’s First Professional Championship
The state launched its first organized professional baseball season in 1892 and, in a sign of the times, the campaign was marred by violence and cheating. Six teams started the season, two dropped out and Butte won the championship only after Helena forfeited over complaints about money and umpiring.
All that chaos, however, included one historic ripple effect on the future of baseball. Future Hall of Famer Clark Griffith, then just 21, headed east looking for a place to play once his team in Tacoma, Washington, folded. He landed in Missoula and pitched so well that, following one game, fans showered him with gold coins on the field. He joked he made more money that one game than during his entire stint in Tacoma. Griffith went on to a lucrative career pitching in Chicago and New York, but he enjoyed his time in Montana so much that he purchased a ranch north of Helena and retreated there during the off-seasons. Griffith later managed multiple different teams and, eventually, was offered the opportunity to become owner of the Washington Senators—something he accomplished only after mortgaging that Montana ranch, twice.
• Tinker Takes the Trophy
In 1900, Joe Tinker arrived in Great Falls as an unproven 19-year-old infielder. Nicknamed “Pretty” and labeled a star by the local media, he led his team to the state championship—and launched a career that would eventually lead to one of baseball’s best double-play combinations (immortalized in the poem, “Baseball’s Sad Lexicon,” or “Tinker to Evers to Chance”) and his plaque in the Hall of Fame. Tinker is just one of many future Hall of Famers who started their professional career in Montana. Thanks to the Pioneer League, a rookie-level league currently in jeopardy of being cut from the MLB pipeline, other players include Ryne Sandberg (Helena Phillies), George Brett (Billings Mustangs), Trevor Hoffman (Billings), Pedro Martinez (Great Falls Dodgers) and manager Bobby Cox (Great Falls Electrics).
• The First Montanan in the Major Leagues
Professional baseball started more than three decades earlier, but it took until 1909 for a Montana native to make his debut — and when he did, it was as a mascot. Cincinnati Reds president August “Garry” Herrmann met Marysville’s Frank James “Brownie” Burke, a bellhop of especially short stature, during a stay at Yellowstone’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel. At the time, it was common for teams to employ little people as batboys and mascots for good luck. Herrmann offered the role to the 16-year-old Burke, pending his parents’ approval. Burke held the title for years, becoming a trusted confidant of Herrmann’s and even meeting three different presidents during his tenure.
• Steamboat Arrives
Burke deserves recognition as the first Montanan to reach the majors, but Cascade’s Rees “Steamboat” Williams was the first to debut on the playing field. After a successful run with the Great Falls Electrics, Williams, a right-handed pitcher, earned a call-up from the St. Louis Cardinals on July 12, 1914. He went on to appear in 41 career games over two seasons.
• The Black Sox in Scobey
In 1925, the town of Plentywood recruited a former Negro League star pitcher, John Donaldson, to anchor the local team. This put quite the scare into rival Scobey, so business leaders ponied up big dollars and put out a call for their own ringers. Two MLB-caliber ballplayers still in their prime, Charles “Swede” Risberg and Oscar “Happy” Felsch, answered. How were Swede and Happy available? A few years earlier, they were among the eight Chicago White Sox players banned from baseball for life after Commissioner Kennesaw Mountain Landis determined they’d cheated during the 1919 World Series. Risberg and Felsch, now dubbed two of the “Black Sox,” spent their remaining years looking to play for the highest bidder. In ’25, that meant heading to Scobey for $600 a month plus expenses. Scobey got the best of Plentywood that season and finished with a 30-3 record.
• Aliens in Great Falls
Nick Mariana served as the general manager of the Great Falls Electrics when, on Aug. 15, 1950, he and his secretary, Virginia Raunig, noticed two silver discs hovering in the sky. Mariana ran to his car to fetch a 16mm movie camera and captured the objects in a 15-second reel that went on to garner worldwide attention. UFO aficionados still debate the authenticity of Mariana’s footage and, in 2008, Great Falls officially changed its name to “Voyagers” in honor of the event.
• Manager from Montana
Vedie Himsl is what’s known in MLB as “a lifer.” A native of Plevna, Himsl parlayed a solid minor league career into a job with the St. Louis Cardinals organization in 1947. Five years later he landed as a scout for the Chicago Cubs, where he followed a sprightly young shortstop named Ernie Banks. By 1960, the Cubs named Himsl pitching coach and a year later tapped him to lead an odd experiment that came to be known as the “College of Coaches.” Cubs owner Philip K. Wrigley believed managers, like pitchers, should be rotated. Himsl opened the season as the Cubs manager, leading the team to a 5-6 record. He returned to the role later in the season, finishing his managerial stretch at 10-21-1. The unconventional approach didn’t work, and Himsl never skippered another game in the majors, but he did continue with the Cubs until his retirement in 1991, culminating with a stretch as the club’s director of scouting from 1972-1985.
• The Pride of Montana
Perhaps the most famous person to ever play ball in Montana never made the majors. Charley Pride, best known as the country singer with 39 No. 1 hits, had two brief stints in the Pioneer League and, after landing a job with Asarco, played for the semi-pro East Helena Smelterites. When he wasn’t on the field or working the smelter, the lanky right-handed pitcher and outfielder played music at local bars, company picnics and even performed the National Anthem before home games. His talent didn’t go unnoticed and he signed his first recording contract with RCA Victor in 1965.
• Second Overall Pick
Billings lefty Les Rohr so thoroughly dominated opponents that some believe he was the most talented pitcher ever to come from the Magic City — even better than Dave McNally. The New York Mets certainly believed in Rohr. After he went a combined 38-0 and pitched four no-hitters in 1963 and 1964 for Billings’ legendary American Legion coach Ed Bayne, the Mets made Rohr the second overall choice in the 1965 draft. John “Red” Murff, the scout responsible for the pick, praised Rohr’s fastball and worried he’d actually hurt his catcher; Murff spent much less time talking about the other pitcher he signed that year, Nolan Ryan. Rohr’s hard throwing led to injuries that derailed his professional career after just 41 career appearances. He later suspected the problems started during a bizarre 1968 game when, after pitching a lengthy afternoon batting practice, he was forced into action in the 22nd inning of a 0-0 tie against Houston. The Astros ended up winning, 1-0, on an error by the Mets’ shortstop in the bottom of the 24th. It remains the longest shutout game in MLB history and also holds the record for the most scoreless innings in an MLB game.
And that's not all.
Montana’s connections to the national pastime are still being created. Late in the 2018 season, left-handed relief pitcher Caleb Frare took the mound for the Chicago White Sox against the Boston Red Sox and promptly struck out two of the three batters he faced in 1-2-3 inning. The Miles City native is now the 23rd Montanan to reach The Show. While Frare attempts to stick with Chicago’s big league roster, he’s followed closely by Missoula native Andrew Sopko, a starting pitcher most recently at the AAA level for the Toronto Blue Jays. And both could one day have their pitches called by Helena’s Brian Knight, an umpire who made his MLB debut in 2010 and has called both All Star and playoff games during his decorated career. #
Skylar Browning and Jeremy Watterson are the authors of Montana Baseball History (Arcadia Publishing). Additional stories and photos are shared on the book’s Facebook page at facebook.com/MontanaBaseballHistory.
