EUGENE, Ore. — After opening with two victories on Thursday, the Gallatin Valley 10U All-Stars dropped two games Friday to fall to .500 in the National Pool of the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken Regional Championships.

Gallatin Valley opened the day with a 16-6 loss to unbeaten Mount Vernon (North Washington) and then fell 8-1 to Kennewick (South Washington). Mount Vernon and Kennewick are first and second in the National Pool.

In the American Pool, Helena fell 5-4 to Meridian (Idaho) and was 1-2 entering a night game Friday against first-place Willamette Valley National of Eugene (South Oregon).

Neither Montana team qualified for the semifinals on Saturday.

This story will be updated. 

