EUGENE, Ore. — After opening with two victories on Thursday, the Gallatin Valley 10U All-Stars dropped two games Friday to fall to .500 in the National Pool of the Pacific Northwest Cal Ripken Regional Championships.
Gallatin Valley opened the day with a 16-6 loss to unbeaten Mount Vernon (North Washington) and then fell 8-1 to Kennewick (South Washington). Mount Vernon and Kennewick are first and second in the National Pool.
In the American Pool, Helena fell 5-4 to Meridian (Idaho) and then lost 11-5 to first-place Willamette Valley National of Eugene (South Oregon).
Elsewhere among Montana teams:
• In the 9U tournament in Meridian, Idaho, Helena lost to Moses Lake (North Washington) 12-2 and Co-County (Idaho) to finish 1-3.
• In 11U action in West Linn, Oregon, Bitterroot lost twice, first to the Black Hills Americans (South Washington) 7-4 and then to the Willamette Valley Nationals (South Oregon) 7-2.
• In the Cal Ripken 70' tournament in Meridian, Idaho, both Montana teams lost twice. Belgrade lost to the Willamette Valley Nationals (South Oregon) 10-0 and Wenatchee (North Washington) 6-3, and Whitefish dropped a 5-3 game to Nampa (Idaho) before losing to Co-County (Idaho) 15-5.
No Montana team qualified for semifinals on Saturday.
