EUGENE, Ore. — The Gallatin Valley U10 All-Stars, who won their first state championship in the program's two-decade history, opened regional play in the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Championships with two convincing victories Thursday.

Gallatin Valley started with a 13-9 triumph over the Willamette Valley Americans (South Oregon) and then earned a 10-0 shutout of West Linn Green (North Oregon). 

Montana's other team at the 10U level, from Helena, opened with a 10-0 rout of Lower Columbia (North Oregon) before falling 9-2 to Lynden (North Washington).

Also involving Cal Ripken teams from Montana on Thursday:

• In the U9 tournament in Meridian, Idaho, Helena opened with a 9-7 win over Meridian and then lost 12-1 to Black Hills Americans (South Washington).

• In the U11 event in West Linn, Oregon, Bitterroot lost to South Salem (North Oregon) 12-2 and came back to down Eastmont (North Washington) 14-2.

• In the Cal Ripken 70' tournament in Meridian, Idaho, Whitefish lost 11-4 to the Black Hills Americans (South Washington) and came back to top Ellensburg (North Washington 7-5. Belgrade opened with a 9-2 loss to West Portland (North Oregon) and then fell 20-0 to Meridian (Idaho).

Action continues Friday and Saturday in each tournament.

