EUGENE, Ore. — The Gallatin Valley U10 All-Stars, who won their first state championship in the program's two-decade history, opened regional play in the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Championships with two convincing victories Thursday.
Gallatin Valley started with a 13-9 triumph over the Willamette Valley Americans (South Oregon) and then earned a 10-0 shutout of West Linn Green (North Oregon).
Montana's other team at the 10U level, from Helena, opened with a 10-0 rout of Lower Columbia (North Oregon) before falling 9-2 to Lynden (North Washington).
Also involving Cal Ripken teams from Montana on Thursday:
• In the U9 tournament in Meridian, Idaho, Helena opened with a 9-7 win over Meridian and then lost 12-1 to Black Hills Americans (South Washington).
• In the U11 event in West Linn, Oregon, Bitterroot lost to South Salem (North Oregon) 12-2 and came back to down Eastmont (North Washington) 14-2.
• In the Cal Ripken 70' tournament in Meridian, Idaho, Whitefish lost 11-4 to the Black Hills Americans (South Washington) and came back to top Ellensburg (North Washington 7-5. Belgrade opened with a 9-2 loss to West Portland (North Oregon) and then fell 20-0 to Meridian (Idaho).
Action continues Friday and Saturday in each tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.