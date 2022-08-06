KALISPELL — Ben McConnell and Brady Wofford homered Saturday night in Glacier's 7-3 victory over the Billings Mustangs in Pioneer League baseball.
McConnell hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning to put the Range Riders ahead 4-1. Wofford belted a solo homer in the fifth to make it a 5-1 spread.
Gabe Wurtz of Billings had a solo homer in the second inning.
The Mustangs (33-30) and Range Riders (23-41) will wrap up their two-game series on Sunday.
The Mustangs were held to three hits.
Glacier starter Tanner Solomon (2-4) went six innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out five and walked three.
Three Glacier pitchers combined for 10 strike outs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.