KALISPELL — Ben McConnell and Brady Wofford homered Saturday night in Glacier's 7-3 victory over the Billings Mustangs in Pioneer League baseball.

McConnell hit a three-run shot in the fourth inning to put the Range Riders ahead 4-1. Wofford belted a solo homer in the fifth to make it a 5-1 spread.

Gabe Wurtz of Billings had a solo homer in the second inning.

The Mustangs (33-30) and Range Riders (23-41) will wrap up their two-game series on Sunday.

The Mustangs were held to three hits.

Glacier starter Tanner Solomon (2-4) went six innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out five and walked three.

Three Glacier pitchers combined for 10 strike outs.

