MISSOULA — Hamilton standout pitcher Hunter Omlid will need to find a new home if he intends to continue playing college baseball.
Boise State announced Thursday that it is cutting its baseball program, which returned this year after a 40-year absence. Omlid was a redshirt freshman member of the team.
Boise State also cut swimming and diving.
"This is one of the hardest decisions athletic departments have to make, but it comes at a time when we are facing the most serious financial challenge we have ever seen," Boise State athletic director Curt Apsey said in a press release.
"Times like these are difficult for many people and we appreciate everyone who has supported these programs over the years, including our coaches, current and former student-athletes, donors and fans. We take all these measures seriously, knowing that the long-term stability of our department must remain a high priority."
Omlid made four appearances, including one start, before this past season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He posted a 2-1 record with one save and a 2.77 ERA. He fanned nine hitters in a four-inning relief stint against Northern Colorado on Feb. 29.
Omlid is playing for the Expedition League's Badlands Big Sticks this summer. He holds a record of 1-0 after earning the victory in a game against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs on June 26.
