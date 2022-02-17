GREAT FALLS – When members of the Montana High School Association voted in January to approve the addition of baseball to the prep sports scene, the state finally joined the vast majority of the nation.
Only three of the 50 states currently don’t sponsor high school baseball – Montana and neighbors Wyoming and South Dakota. All three states share common traits such as relatively poor spring weather, relatively few schools and relatively large travel distances.
Baseball advocates, however, have long wondered why other neighboring states such as North Dakota and Idaho – with similarly small populations and similarly chilly spring temperatures – have been able to conduct successful baseball seasons for many years. In Idaho, 98 of 165 schools sponsor baseball programs across five different classes; in North Dakota, 74 of 194 schools play baseball in two enrollment divisions.
Bob Moore, superintendent of schools in Stevensville, a Class A high school in the Bitterroot Valley, led the charge to add baseball. He chaired a committee that studied the issue and recommended the addition of baseball as a sanctioned MHSA sport.
A majority of Montana’s 182 high schools approved the measure, even though nobody expects anywhere near that many teams to take to the diamond in the spring of 2023.
“Our school board and local baseball association thought baseball would be good for our students and others in Montana,” Moore said recently. “I’ve struggled with reasons why Montana has not had baseball as a high school sport … when I came to Montana 30 years ago (from Oregon) I wondered why we didn’t have it.”
In the days after the MHSA announced the addition of baseball, Billings Public Schools Director of Activities Mark Wahl received plenty of phone calls with a lot of questions, he said, including representatives from area Legion, club and even Little League programs. Wahl said it’s too early, at least in Billings, to say anything definitive on what the high school baseball programs will look like or what affect they’ll have on other programs.
“There’s lots of interest from the different organizations in Billings and we will all have to work together to make it work,” Wahl wrote in an email to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Before we do anything, we need to explore costs and the interest from other schools in our area. We can't move forward until we have enough interest to have a decent schedule and until we feel comfortable as a district that we can handle the financial obligations that come with a new program. We will be exploring those things over the next couple of months and will move forward accordingly.”
Mark Beckman, executive director of the MHSA, said that the success Montana has enjoyed in conducting softball programs for girls proves that outdoor ball sports can succeed in our unpredictable spring weather.
“It should be no different from softball,” Beckman said from his Helena office. “We have been able to have very successful softball seasons since we introduced the sport (1986 for AA schools only). We’ve had only one state tournament cancelled by weather, and we have had the flexibility of switching tournament sites when we’ve had inclement weather.”
From its humble beginnings, softball has grown to include all 16 Class AA schools, 23 Class A teams and 20 Class B-C programs. Several of the Class A and most of the B-C teams are co-operative efforts of two or more schools.
Beckman said it’s likely baseball would begin with relatively small numbers but would grow over time.
“I liken it to soccer when we first introduced it (late 1990s),” he said. “First it was only AA schools and then gradually most Class A schools and a few B schools started programs.”
Soccer is played in the fall when rain is less of a problem, although cold weather and even snow can hinder play in October and November.
Many administrators from smaller schools believe the addition of baseball will hurt track and field programs. Moore isn’t one of them.
“Kids must make all kinds of choices today,” he said. “A lot of boys currently make the choice to play American Legion baseball in the spring rather than participate in track. The numbers (high school athletes) are declining across Montana, and that’s why we’ll be seeing eighth-graders compete next year.”
American Legion baseball is conducted from April through July in most large and medium-sized Montana cities, and there are even a few programs featuring Class B and C athletes who use several towns as resources. One example is the Tri-County Cardinals based in Conrad, but also getting athletes from Shelby, Fairfield, Choteau and other towns in the Golden Triangle.
The larger programs, such as those in Billings, Great Falls, Missoula and Bozeman, start winter workouts in January at indoor training facilities. That likely wouldn’t continue under MHSA regulations, which don’t allow spring sports to start until winter sports finish.
All the state’s high schools were sent surveys regarding the baseball issue, with only three questions: They could vote yes on adding baseball for the next school year, or no on the same question. Or they could delay their answer until school boards could make a decision on sponsorship.
The latter response was given by the Great Falls School District. Athletic Director Mike Henneberg said the board likely won’t address the issue until March. In the meantime, he’s been gathering information about facilities, costs and possible conflicts with Legion programs.
“I’ve had talks with the Electric City Baseball Club,” said Henneberg, referring to the organization that oversees the two Legion teams, as well as Senior Babe Ruth and feeder programs.
Any decision about baseball in Great Falls also would have to be approved by city government, since all baseball fields – including the 3,500-seat Centene Stadium – are operated by the city.
Start-up costs may or may not be a big issue. Beckman said “some schools are ready to go right now, so beginning in 2023 shouldn’t be a problem.” He mentioned that most boys already furnish their own bats, gloves and shoes for Legion ball or other programs.
Henneberg said the cost of new uniforms, plus catchers’ equipment and batting helmets, would be “significant, especially the uniforms. But we’ll address those costs after we make a final decision.”
The MHSA Executive Board expects to release results of the survey at its next meeting, which could come in person in April or earlier via Zoom.
High school baseball isn't new in Montana. Teams routinely played at the turn of the previous century.
The sport had its first official season in 1948 despite what the Great Falls Tribune described as a "cool reception" from the larger schools. Great Falls High defeated Kalispell for the first state title.
Sanctioned baseball was under the gun almost from the start due to conflicts with track and field, and an effort was made to oust it in 1949. The sport nevertheless continued into the early 1970s, when declining participation signaled its demise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.