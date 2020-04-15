BILLINGS — For the past few years, one of the writing projects I’ve had stuck on the back-burner is tracking down former major-league pitcher Joe McIntosh, who is a Billings native.
He appeared in 47 games in his career, so his MLB days aren’t as well-known as those of Dave McNally, Les Rohr or Jeff Ballard, Billings’ other big-league pitchers. Which, to me, made McIntosh’s story all the more intriguing.
To be truthful, the reason I was aware of McIntosh’s career in the first place was through a table-top card-and-dice baseball game called APBA. The game company lists each player’s hometown on their playing card, so seeing Billings, MT, listed as McIntosh’s hometown always stood out to me.
Two weeks ago I was finally able to connect with McIntosh, and he told me a fun tale about the day he and McNally, who died in 2002, pitched against one another during the 1975 season. McIntosh came out the winner, 5-2, and McNally retired from the game the next day, putting an end to a magnificent career.
Just before our story was set to publish, it dawned on me: I have the 1975 card set from that table-top board game. The game between McIntosh and McNally, two “Bayne boys,” who played at different times under famed American Legion coach Ed Bayne, marked the only time two Billings natives pitched against one another in the big leagues.
But they’ll be dueling again, this time on my table top.
***
Long before there was such a thing as MLB: The Show or MVP Baseball or Out of the Park Baseball, there were cards-and-dice games like Strat-O-Matic and APBA. You wanted to start an argument on my street, one of the best ways was to sing the virtues of one of those games while denigrating the other: APBA was my choice.
To a young baseball fanatic growing up in the 1970s, to whom pixilated players were the furthest thing from his imagination, there was the sweet sound of the clink-clink-clink of red-and-white dice rolling around in a yellow plastic shaker. (Sweet sounds to the ears of my brother and me, that is. To my parents, not so much.)
My mother, bless her heart, forked over the $12.95 needed to buy her pestering son his first APBA Baseball game in … oh, I can’t remember the year. But I do remember seeing an advertisement for the game in Baseball Digest or some such magazine, and if you sent away for the full-color brochure, you’d get a free Johnny Bench player card.
From the moment I received that card — and make no mistake, the printed numbers on the card were a complete mystery, but if they were Johnny Bench’s numbers, they had to be good — I just knew I had to have that game. In the 70s, $12.95 was a lot of money for a pre-teen kid so I certainly didn’t have it. It was probably a lot of money for my parents, too.
But my mom wrote out the check, sent it off to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, (APBA, still going strong since 1951, has re-located to Georgia) and I waited. And waited. And waited.
Back in the day, when you ordered something by mail, you sent a check to the business that you were buying something from. Said business then sent your check to their bank, and once the bank notified said business that your account did have the money to cover the amount written on the check, said business sent you your stuff. Or, you could have sent cash, which sped up the whole process.
Finally, after spending day after day after day standing on my street corner to see if the mailman was carrying a box that might look like a game, it arrived. And just like I knew I would, I loved it. My brother and I played it for hours and then years. His interest waned (he grew up, I guess), but mine never did.
I still play the game, which is based on real life players and their real life statistics, and over the years I’ve collected card sets from what I consider baseball’s iconic seasons. Coincidentally (or not), most of my collection is seasons in which the Cincinnati Reds fared quite well: 1940 (World Series champs), 1975 (World Series champs), 1976 (World Series champs), … well, you get the picture.
So the other night I grabbed the player cards for the 1975 Padres and Expos, went to www.baseball-reference.com to find the June 8, 1975 box score, and replicated the actual lineups from that day. I was ready to roll some dice.
Would McIntosh win again? Or would McNally rekindle his glory days, and perhaps be convinced to keep his career going?
***
McNally and the Expos took the field first. Unlike the real game where he allowed three first-inning runs, APBA McNally escaped the first inning unscathed. But he allowed single runs in the second and fourth innings to fall behind 2-1.
Meanwhile, as in real life, APBA McIntosh gave up a run in the first. Then he threw three scoreless innings before Michael “Spider” Jorgensen’s two-run single lifted the Expos to a 3-2 lead.
That’s where things stood until the decisive eighth. After getting the first out to start the inning, McNally gave up a single and then walked the next two batters to load the bases. That signaled the end of the game for McNally; I figured he’d had enough.
And it also was the end for McIntosh. While the Expos’ Don Carrithers took his warmups to replace McNally, San Diego’s Willie McCovey grabbed a bat to pinch-hit for McIntosh, who was due up with the game on the line. (I get the impression from talking to McIntosh the other day he would have approved of this move.) Though at the beginning of a downward trend to his career, “Stretch” McCovey summoned up his future Hall of Fame swing and promptly smashed a two-run single up the middle, giving McIntosh and the Padres a 4-3 lead.
Then Danny “Frizzy” Frisella came on for the Padres and threw a scoreless eighth and ninth — though he was aided when Jorgensen grounded into a game-ending double play with runners on first and second — to lock down the one-run victory.
As in real life, McIntosh and the Padres left the field winners over McNally and the Expos. Thanks to McCovey’s clutch single, McIntosh was credited with the win, making McNally the losing pitcher.
The pitcher’s APBA stats (with real life numbers in parentheses):
McIntosh — 7.0 IP (9.0), 7 hits (9), 3 runs (2), 3 earned runs (2), 4 bases on balls (3) and 3 strikeouts (2)
McNally — 7.1 IP (6.0), 8 hits (6), 4 runs (5), 4 earned runs (4), 3 bases on balls (3) and 1 strikeout (4).
So, there you have it. As in real life, so too in APBA, as McIntosh bested McNally in a replay of the Bayne Boys Game. The only question is, did APBA McNally walk away, too?
