HELENA — Cole Graham sent a rocket into left-center field, and when it came down, the Helena Senators advanced to an unblemished 10-0 to begin the 2023 season.

Helena picked up its fourth win of the season over Missoula on Wednesday night, batting around in a sixth-run fifth inning to run-rule the Mavericks 13-3.

“I think we took better approaches after our [scoreless] third and fourth innings,” Graham, a first-year Senator, said. “Once we got it rolling, we just kept it going and took good swings.”

There’s a lot going right for a Senators team that saw three All-State and two All-Conference players age out of the program following a state championship game appearance in 2022.

Leadership was a question as Opening Day rolled around, but with two weeks until conference play begins, those questions have largely been answered by upperclassmen in new roles.

Carter Perlinski and Walker Bennett are letting their bats lead by example.

Bennett entered play with a team-high 13 hits, while Perlinski had racked up a team-best 14 RBI.

They kept the line moving – with a walk and hit-by-pitch – in the game-clinching fifth inning on Wednesday and combined for another trio of RBI.

Bennett doubled on a 3-0 count in the first, tying the contest at 2-2. He walked in the fourth and took a ball off the dome to plate his second RBI.

“They’re not just heavy dead-pull hitters – they can use the entire field,” Senators head coach Jon Burnett said. “It’s really nice to have them after those speed guys we have at the top…

“Whether it’s [Brayden] Beatty, Sam [Ark] or Manu [Melo], guys who are on base at almost a .600 clip [are] in front of them…They’re doing a great job.”

Manu Melo added another three hits to his now team-best 15, singling in the first, second and fifth innings.

Sam Ark was on base three times in the victory from atop the Senators’ order and scored three times.

Brayden Beatty added a run-scoring triple in the second and walked twice from the nine-hole.

“One and two [in the order], they’re great at getting on, and then I normally hit them in,” Perlinski, who has a team-high 15 RBI in 10 games, said. “Walker is great. He hits balls to the gap and knocks me to third base or I score.”

“It’s pretty much perfect.”

Ten different Senators drove in runs on Wednesday, eight different Senators picked up at least one hit.

Helena is now slashing .351/.472/.484/.956 as a team.

A Senators’ fielding error opened the door for Missoula’s two-run first inning.

From there, Helena’s starting pitcher Will Lyng allowed just one hit and struck out four, including the side in the fourth inning.

Just Lyng’s second start of the year, the righty threw a season-high 56 pitches, but didn’t walk a batter. His breaking balls sharpened late in his outing, particularly in the fourth, effectively adding velocity to his fastball..

“He settled in big time,” Burnett said. “A couple of those at-bats he was pitching them backwards – he had guys sitting on that slow off-speed and then he was able to blow fastballs by them for strike three…

“He did a great job of settling in and executing his pitches after the first inning.”

Make no mistake, the season is still young, and the Senators have faced only two of their conference foes in non-conference action.

Still, a spotless record inspires confidence, and in baseball, confidence is king.

“We’re really pushing for an undefeated season, which is not possible – probably,” Perlinski said. “That’s what we’re really hoping for and I think, as a team, that sets a goal in our head, too.”

“We’re super talented, we’re still young, and we’re figuring it out.”