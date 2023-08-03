BUTTE – Anthony Knott, a standout player for Butte High and the Butte Miners, will continue his baseball career at the next level.

Knott made his decision official on Thursday night at 3 Legends Stadium, inking his letter of intent to play at Spokane Falls Community College while surrounded by family, teammates and coaches.

“Ever since I was a little kid I’ve always talked about how much I wanted to play college baseball. It’s always been a big dream of mine, so it’s really a dream come true that I’m able to do it now,” Knott said.

Playing primarily in left field, Knott was a force for the first-year Bulldogs program and continued to impress during the American Legion season with the Miners.

Knott batted .339 with the Miners, with an on base percentage of .458. He was second on the team with 36 runs batted in, and led all Miners with a whopping 37 stolen bases.

The Spokane Falls commit earned All-Conference honors for both the high school and Legion seasons.

Now, Knott will see what he’s capable of at the college level. And as for what made Spokane Falls the right fit, Knott says they checked all the boxes.

“I had a couple of really good talks with Coach (Ryne) Webb out there. I went out on a recruiting visit and I really liked the facilities and everything they had to offer, so that kind of sold me,” Knott said.

Spokane Falls had a successful 2022-23 season, going 23-5 in conference games and finishing with a 32-18 overall record.

After years of hard work, Knott is able to live out his dream on a college baseball diamond.

“He’s one of the best kids around, without a doubt. He works his butt off, he worked hard in the offseason and did everything he needed to become an All-Conference player. He will do well, he’s a great kid with a great attitude and I’m really excited to see what he does,” Butte High and Miners head coach Jim LeProwse said.

Knott is eligible to play a super senior season with the Butte Miners next season and plans to return for another summer of playing at 3 Legends Stadium.