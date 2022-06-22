HELENA — During an otherwise routine baseball game last summer, Bryce Maxson was crouched behind the catcher in his familiar umpire's stance as the incoming white speck hurtled toward home plate.
When the fastball arrived, the batter swung quickly and sent the heater directly back into the mask that protected Maxson's head, shattering the face covering and rattling him in a way he hadn't ever experienced.
For weeks afterward, Maxson would deal with persistent headaches that were passed off by doctors as post-concussion symptoms stemming from the incident, until one day in early November when particularly sharp pain landed Maxson in St. Peter's emergency room.
Less than an hour after admittance, the 22-year-old and his family were given the unimaginable news: A tumor the size of a large baked potato had been slowly, silently growing in his head, probably for most of his life.
“My dad – you could see the fear in his eyes,” Maxson recalled. “You could see the fear in my brother’s eyes. I’ve never seen my mom so scared. I tried to not let it bother me. I tried to show, ‘Hey everything is going to be OK.’
“But behind closed doors, I couldn’t tell you how scared I was knowing that somebody was gonna have to cut my head open and look at my brain.”
That diagnosis began a whirlwind of activity to find the best place to have surgery. Maxson ended up on a life flight to Seattle – the first of two he would make in roughly a month – and underwent seven-hour emergency surgery at the University of Washington Medical Center.
“[The tumor] had calcified over and that foul tip I took off the mask broke the calcification and allowed fluids into my head, which helped us find it,” Maxson explained.
“In a way, that foul ball saved my life.”
Yet removing the tumor was just a beginning.
Brain bleeds in two different spots caused seizures in mid-December and prompted another emergency flight to Seattle. He would undergo two more surgeries and, along with his mother Olivia Roussan, spend another month away from home during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The seizures made routine tasks such as sitting or standing up, talking and walking difficult.
An active child growing up, Maxson said he learned math by watching and playing football. He played baseball but also ran cross-country and track at Helena Capital and spent a semester running for Dawson Community College in Glendive.
Maxson just wanted to live his life, but his unstable condition prevented him from participating in any of those activities for the period of a couple months. He couldn’t work, he couldn’t umpire, he couldn’t even be left alone for extended periods as he recovered.
“After the second surgery, quality of life was hard,” Maxson said. “I couldn’t remember things. I kept stuttering and I was getting frustrated with that because nobody could understand me.”
The first surgery removed the tumor. The second dealt with the bleeding. The third removed additional infected blood around the brain.
“After the third surgery, my quality of life was amazing,” Maxson said. “It felt like nothing had ever happened. The medication they put me on didn’t make me feel weird. My body felt normal…
“Walking was probably the hardest part [of recovery] because you would never know one step in front of another the balance that you’d have. I fell a few times. I’m really stubborn so when I get knocked down, I always choose to get back up.”
Support for Maxson was strong throughout his struggles.
His boss – Bryan Buerkle – at a local landscaping service called The Grounds Guy set up a GoFundMe page for Maxson less than week after his first surgery.
Buerkle, according to the page, donated the first $2,000 to the fund that raised a little over $7,100 total.
Roussan said the money was used for expenses in Seattle and living expenses for Maxson while he was unable to work. Insurance took care of most of the medical bills.
Maxson and Roussan stayed with the family of former Helena Bighorns hockey player Austin Brihn during their trips to Seattle. Roussan helps run concessions at the Helena Ice Arena and her family was a billet (host) family for Brihn during his time in Helena.
“There’s a lot of times where I was down and I was frustrated but my support group – my boss, my umpiring evaluator, my parents, my friends – they were always like, ‘you gotta stay positive, you can’t let it get the best of you,’” Maxson said.
Maxson feared his head injury and surgery might disqualify him from chasing his dream of one day umpiring in the major leagues.
He returned to the field in April, about four months removed from his third and final surgery. Maxson said he prefers to be behind the plate, even though it’s the position with the greatest likelihood of being hit again and the one where his life was changed.
“It was scary,” Maxson said of his first game back umpiring. “It was very nerve-wracking. I was very anxious. The fear of if I get hit what’s going to happen … It still lingers.
“[But] I have been hit in the head like four times already this year and nothing has happened so far.”
Maxson just returned from a scheduled check-up with doctors in Seattle last week. MRIs showed the six-inch tumor is now gone, along with the infection and bleeding that required follow-up surgeries.
Some scar tissue does remain and Maxson will likely be required to take seizure medication for the rest of his life. Overall, the news was good, and for the first time in what seemed like forever, Maxson and his mom were able to walk out of a doctor’s office without another surgery being necessary.
“They told us his brain had healed better than they thought, it just had some scar tissue,” Roussan said. “At that point was when I finally kinda let it go and started crying. It was like the first time that I actually got to breathe and not feel like I had to be strong for him…
“It seemed like every time he went in for a check-up there was something new, there was some other surgery that had to be done. I think it was just going in and holding your breath, like, ‘please don’t there be one more thing.’ [Bryce] was adamant – he said, ‘the minute they say we have to admit, I’m walking out the door.’”
On his best day now, Maxson said, he feels about 90 percent. He still gets headaches, though minimal, and other lingering symptoms from the trauma his brain endured.
That, in part, is why he has not yet signed up for an umpiring school he wants to attend in Florida, which would get his foot in the door and potentially set him on a path to umpiring professional baseball.
What it takes to be a good umpire – the ability to flush each pitch and take the game one pitch and one play at a time – is also what helped Maxson get through the hard times as he focused on what it took to navigate the daily challenges during his battle.
Maxson loved baseball before his injury, but now he’ll always have a special connection to the sport.
“I am extremely lucky,” Maxson said. “I feel a sense of satisfaction that I was doing something that I loved that saved my life. That is why I’ll always love the sport of baseball. I feel like if I did not get hit in the head umpiring then what would have happened? I will always love the sport of baseball for that reason.”
“It literally saved my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.