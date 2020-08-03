BILLINGS — A pair of Billings Royals are looking forward to a fourth consecutive year as teammates next season when they make the jump to the college level.
Nick Eliason and Brenden Concepcion will both be playing baseball next year at Ventura College, which competes in the California Community College Baseball Coaches Association Western State North division.
And, over the weekend Billings Scarlets pitcher Jackson Schaubel signed with Dickinson State.
All three players will be participating in the State AA American Legion baseball tournament that will be held at Dehler Park beginning on Wednesday. The fourth-seeded Scarlets and No. 5 Royals play in the final game of the day at 7 p.m. to conclude the opening round Wednesday.
Eliason, who graduated from Billings Senior this year, will be a pitcher. Concepcion, who graduated this spring from Skyview, will be a catcher.
The duo has spent the past three years as teammates, the last two seasons with the Royals and prior to that with the Class A Billings Blue Jays.
“I’ve been with this guy the past three years. He’s my catcher,” said Eliason. “I love throwing to him.”
Concepcion said the two will be roommates.
“I’m excited to get down there and start working,” said Concepcion.
Royals coach David Swecker said it will work to both players’ advantage to have a Legion teammate as a collegiate teammate.
“I wish them both the best of luck,” Swecker said. “They both worked really hard to be able to play college baseball and I’m excited for what they do in the future.”
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound Eliason also played football and basketball for the Broncs. He was a wide receiver and safety for the football team and was a center for the Broncs in basketball. Eliason also is a center fielder for the Royals.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Concepcion has played catcher and third base for the Royals and was a linebacker on the Skyview football team.
Both Eliason and Concepcion said they plan to leave Billings for Ventura shortly after the state tournament concludes. The two will participate in fall baseball workouts. Schoolwork will be done online because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis — “there will be a lot of Zoom classes” said Eliason.
Concepcion explained fall baseball workouts will be held in “groups of nine” to aid in social-distancing efforts.
Both players would love to win a state championship at Dehler before venturing to California.
“That’s always been my goal,” said Concepcion.
“That would be sweet,” added Eliason.
Schaubel ‘really excited’ to join DSU
Schaubel, a second-year Scarlet and 2020 Billings West graduate, has played pitcher, catcher, first and third base for the team.
Dickinson State officials announced in May 2019 that the school was reinstating baseball for the 2020-21 academic year. The sport was cut in 2017 because of economic concerns.
“I am really excited. It should be good. They have a brand new program,” Schaubel said.
Schaubel said there were several reasons he chose DSU after visiting with a couple other programs.
“I liked the field, the campus and I just liked the coaches and the whole program,” he said.
But now, Schaubel aims to help the Scarlets win a state trophy before departing.
“I am really looking forward to state,” he said. “I am excited to get out there.”
Two other Scarlets intend to play college baseball next year.
Jarron Wilcox has signed with Phoenix College and Eric Laughlin will be playing baseball at Lyon College in Batesville, Arkansas.
