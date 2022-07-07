MISSOULA — Adam Jones has a similar play style when it comes to football and baseball.
He is known for his down-hill running and willingness to seek out contact on the gridiron for back-to-back AA state champ Missoula Sentinel. He rarely shies away from the chance for a block to open a hole for a teammate even if he might get crushed by a bigger defender.
"That embodies what we talk about and that's sacrificing for the team," Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver said of Jones to 406mtsports.com last football season after a win over Helena High.
Jones, a senior, is also one of the best in the state. He is ranked No. 3 and is a three-star recruit by 247sports.com behind Great Falls star and Boston College commit Reed Harris and Billings West offensive lineman Jacob Anderson who just committed to Oregon State.
Jones will dazzle around defenders, run them over or catch a screen pass to blow by them in open space. He ran for 912 yards on five yards per attempt and scored 19 touchdowns — 16 as a runner and three as a receiver.
He is always primed to let off fireworks when the ball goes to him.
The same can be said about his skills on the diamond for the Missoula Mavericks.
In Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Helena Senators at home, Jones, hitting lead off, needed just a few pitches to let a home run rip off his bat. The ball hung in the air for a bit, then inched over the left field wall for an early score.
Then, in Game 2, he showed some stuff on the mound with aggressive throws to keep the Senators off balance. Missoula ended up getting swept in the doubleheader, but Jones' play continues to turn heads.
In the two games, Jones, who is also a stellar hockey player for the Missoula Bruins, went 3 for 7 with the one solo home run at the plate and he pitched six innings allowing three hits and two earned runs in a game where errors plagued the Mavericks' fielders. Jones struck out 10 Senators and walked just two, as the lefty showed off plenty from the mound.
"I think a lot (my success) has to do with my mentality on the mound and at the plate," he said Wednesday night. "I just compete and do what I'm good at which is being aggressive, attacking the ball early and challenge kids at the plate."
He takes the attack-mode style he has in football, and finds ways to apply it to baseball.
"You can still be patient at the plate, but once you get that pitch you know," he said.
Jones' recent play has also gotten the attention of scouts. At the Firecracker Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, which the Mavericks won, a number of college scouts from North Dakota State and Utah were there.
For now, though, given he has offers to play college football for the Montana Grizzlies, the Montana State Bobcats, Columbia and Montana Tech, Jones is keeping his mindset square on baseball. He wants to be committed to his team and not let the outside noise of picking which sport to alter his so-far-stellar play.
"Just out of respect to my teammates I keep my head in baseball," he said. "Once baseball is over I will focus on football. I definitely have to think about it and, but I am having fun with it."
