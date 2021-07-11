DICKINSON, N.D. — Aiden Hill fired a two-hitter and the Laurel Dodgers concluded play at the Roughrider baseball tourney with a 12-0 five-inning win against the Miles City Outlaws on Sunday.
Ian Bauer and Evan Caton doubled for the Dodgers (25-18). Bauer would finish 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and a run.
Leadoff batter Jaxon Wittmayer was 2 for 3 with three runs and four steals for the Dodgers. Richie Cortese scored twice and drove in two for the winners.
