DICKINSON, N.D. — Aiden Hill fired a two-hitter and the Laurel Dodgers concluded play at the Roughrider baseball tourney with a 12-0 five-inning win against the Miles City Outlaws on Sunday.

Ian Bauer and Evan Caton doubled for the Dodgers (25-18). Bauer would finish 3 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and a run. 

Leadoff batter Jaxon Wittmayer was 2 for 3 with three runs and four steals for the Dodgers. Richie Cortese scored twice and drove in two for the winners.

Tags

Load comments